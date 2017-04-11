Crafty High Peak kids make Easter bonnets

Youngsters celebrated the arrival of spring with some crafty activities at one High Peak primary school.

Infants at Peak Forest Primary School had fun creating Easter bonnets, decorating them with traditional springtime symbols including chicks, flowers, lambs and birds’ nests.

Janet Hipwell, acting as a spokesman for the school, commented: “They had lots of fun making them and then showing them in assembly.”

For further information on the school and the activities youngsters undertake there, visit the website www.peakforest.derbyshire.sch.uk