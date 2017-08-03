Councillors refuse new 15m phone mast for High Peak

A new 15-metre mobile phone mast will not be built in Hayfield after council planners refused permission.

The application for the mast and associated equipment was unanimously rejected by members of High Peak Borough Council’s Development Control Committee on Monday as they felt it would be in the wrong location.

Cornerstone Communications Infrastructure Ltd wanted to erect the mast on land at Station Road in the village, but Councillor Alan Barrow said: “This is totally the wrong place for a mast as it is in line with and spoils the iconic view of the historic church.”

The meeting heard the site was within close proximity of a car park, tourist information centre and the Sett Valley Trail.

David Todd, speaking on behalf of Hayfield Parish Council and Hayfield Civic Trust,said: “We would welcome and endorse better mobile phone coverage, but it needs to be in the right place.”

He also criticised a lack of consultation with residents by the applicant.

Coun Samantha Flower said: “I think the phone company needs to sit down and speak to local people and choose a better location.

“It needs to explain why it can or cannot go in certain locations, and then come up with a solution that benefits everyone.”

Speaking after the decision had been made, a spokesperson for Cornerstone Communications Infrastructure Ltd said: “O2 customers expect to be able to use their mobiles and devices where they live, work and travel.

“Base stations are low powered devices which cover approximately half a mile in radius, so we have to put them close to customers.

“O2 identified a need to improve the coverage in Hayfield and proposed a base at Station Road.

“We were disappointed by the refusal of the proposed site by the local authority and are now considering our options locally.

“The proposed base station would have improved 2G and 3G services, as well as providing 4G services locally.”