Council forced to shell out £3,455 after vandal smashed bus shelter

A vandal shattered a glass pane at a bus stop shelter in Chesterfield which has cost £3,455 to repair.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, September 5, how Callum Cooke, 18, of Cotmanhay Road, Ilkeston, was pacing up and down at Beetwell Street bus stops before he lashed out and smashed the glass at one of the shelters.

Prosecuting solicitor Sam Matkin said: “The defendant was seen pacing up and down at the bus stops and he was alone and appeared agitated.

“He punched a time table notice and used his right foot to kick the glass at a bus stop and then kicked it a second time causing it to smash into pieces.”

He admitted causing the damage to police but added that he did not intend to cause the glass to smash and he could not explain why he had lashed out other than the fact he used to smoke the drug known as Mamba.

He also apologised for his actions after the incident on July 6.

Cooke pleaded guilty to causing the damage to the bus stop shelter which belongs to Chesterfield Borough Council.

Mr Matkin said that the damage to the bus shelter cost the council £3,455 to repair.

Defence solicitor Denny Lau said: “He accepts what he did was wrong. He had no intention to cause that much damage. He was frustrated and kicked out twice and the glass smashed.”

Mr Lau added that Cooke has expressed remorse and has been benefitting from a lifestyle change because he has moved away from negative peers in Chesterfield and is getting help from the Barnardo’s charity.

Magistrates adjourned the case to consider a probation report before sentencing on September 11.