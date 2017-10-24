Could 97 new homes be built in New Mills?

A new housing development could see 97 homes being built in New Mills if the plans are given the green light.

Developer Wain Homes wants to build two, three, four and five bedroom houses on land off Hayfield Road which will be a mixture of detached, semi-detached, apartments and mews style properties.

Speaking in the design and access statement Wain Homes said: “The scheme will present a pleasing and buildable scheme, that will enhance the local settlement and provide much needed quality housing for the area.

“The detailed site analysis and extensive design process have lead to a layout form that is developable and acceptable within the character of the area, whilst maximising natural surveillance throughout.”

However these plans have already been met with controversy.

One resident who will be a boundary neighbour with the new development if it goes ahead has left a comment on the application.

Sheila Hudson said: “All 2.5 storey houses should have sky lights. Third story windows are intrusive and which will overlook my back garden.

“I am sure you are already aware of the chaos an additional 100 plus cars will cause in rush hour.” Lesley Bramwell, Clerk to New Mills Town Council, said: “Councillors have been made aware of this application from a letter received from High Peak Borough Council. The matter will be discussed at the Town Council’s next meeting on Monday, November 13.”

The public consultation closes on November 9.