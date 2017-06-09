Cops give Buxton youths advice on cyberbullying

Officers from the Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team have gone back to school to talk about online safety.

PCSOs Rachael Blackley and Linda Cook visited Harpur Hill Primary School to talk to Year 5 and 6 pupils about cyberbullying, the dangers of the internet and how to stay safe.

PCSO Blackley said: “We spoke to the children about the importance of keeping personal information private, safe use of social media, the content you share and the importance of being respectful of others online as well as face to face.

“We also offered advice on where to go for help and advice should you be made to feel uncomfortable or bullied online, or notice someone who is.”

She added: “It is really important that we share this information with youngsters as use of the internet and social media is an ever growing part of our lives today.”

To speak to the Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Team call 101, or send them a message online by visiting www.derbyshire.police.uk/My-Local-Police/My-Local-Police.aspx.

For advice on cyberbullying, visit Think U Know’s webpage at www.thinkuknow.co.uk.