CONVICTED: Buxton teen ‘swore and shouted’ at Chinese restaurant

An 18-year-old man has been convicted and fined following angry outburst at a Chinese restaurant.

The man who ‘shouted and swore’ has been convicted of a public order offence.

Zach Moss-Heywood of Town End, Fairfield, Buxton appeared in Derby Magistrates Court on Saturday, October 7, where he pleaded guilty to the offence.

Moss-Heywood was arrested on Saturday, September 23, at around 10.50pm, after officers were called to the Kwei Lin Chinese restaurant on Lower Hardwick Street in Buxton.

He was ordered to pay an £80 fine, an £85 court charge and £30 in victim costs.