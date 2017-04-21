Search

Conservative MP Andrew Bingham to defend High Peak seat in general election

Andrew Bingham MP with Chairman of High Peak Conservatives, Coun Daren Robins.

Andrew Bingham MP with Chairman of High Peak Conservatives, Coun Daren Robins.

0
Have your say

High Peak MP Andrew Bingham has confirmed he will defend his seat in the general election on Thursday June 8.

Mr Bingham was formally re-selected as the Conservative's candidate during a local party meeting last night (Thursday).

The announcement comes just three days after Theresa May announced her decision to call a snap general election for June 8.

Mr Bingham said: “I am delighted to have been re-selected as the Conservative candidate. In the seven years I have been the MP, I have held over 300 surgeries, met with thousands of people, and dozens of organisations. It has been a huge privilege to serve as the Member of Parliament, and one which I very much hope I am re-elected to do.

“On June 8, the country faces a choice. There are only two people with a realistic chance of becoming Prime Minister – Theresa May or Jeremy Corbyn. A Conservative vote will help to secure the strong, stable leadership of Theresa May.

"Any other vote could result in the disorganised, confused chaos of a Jeremy Corbyn premiership.”