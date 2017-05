Police are growing more concerned about a missing Buxton man

Daniel Williams was last seen on Friday, April 28 at 4.40pm at Stepping Hill Hospital in Stockport.

The 18 year-old is thought to be in the Buxton area.

He is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall with ginger hair and is of a slim build. He may be walking with a limp.

Anyone that has seen Daniel or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 713 of April 28.