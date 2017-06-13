Competitors gear up for Peak District cycle event

One of the Peak District’s most challenging cycle sportives is nearly here.

The Bradwell Hill Billy is well known for its unrelenting seven-hill route with 2,300 metres of ascent. Now in its fourth year, the Hill Billy is also famous for its generous platters of cakes at the finish – all baked by parents of the village preschool that organises and benefits from the event.

This year’s Bradwell Hill Billy is taking place on Sunday, June 25, and is expected to attract more than 150 cyclists to the Hope Valley village of Bradwell to enjoy a day of hard cycling. There is also a shorter five-hill route.

Go to www.bradwellhillbilly.co.uk for information and to register. Entry costs £27/£24.