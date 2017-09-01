Community set to celebrate opening of new sports field

A community group is inviting people to attend a special celebration for the opening of a sports field in Furness Vale.

Over the last ten years, the Furness Community Organising Green Space (COGS) group has been working hard to transform what was a boggy, derelict field into a levelled and landscaped playing area thanks to a grant of £80,382 from Sport England.

On Saturday, September 9 the group will unveil the community field with a family fun day thanks to a grant of £6,190 from Lottery’s Celebrate funding.

The day kicks off at 10.30am when Furness Veterans will play Whaley Veterans on the new football pitch.

Then from noon, visitors will be able to enjoy live bands, a barbecue, tea stall and bar. There will also be a dog show and lots of entertainment for the children including fairground rides, face painting, organised games and art activities in a yurt. There will also be a marquee.

The field has been transformed from a boggy, derelict wasteland and is now drained, levelled and landscaped thanks to the Sport England grant.

Paths, outdoor gym equipment and benches are now installed, paid for by a grant of £47,000 from WREN via FCC Environment through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Tesco’s Bags of Help fund donated £12,000 which allowed COGS to install picnic tables, flower beds, a table tennis table and wildflower area, while other expenses have been met through a mixture of further grants and COGS’ own fundraising.

A spokesman for Furness COGS said: “We are grateful for the support of the community, elected members, and fundraisers who have made all the improvements possible, and look forward to providing a great day of celebrations.”