A tireless community champion has been honoured for 35 years of dedicated service to the Chapel-en-le-Frith area.

Shirley Trickett has worked for Chapel-en-le-Frith Parish Council since 1981 in a variety of roles.

A presentation by council chairman John Brook was made at a meeting of the authority shortly before Christmas to honour her long service.

Shirley was presented with a voucher to spend at John Lewis.