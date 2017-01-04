COLUMN: ‘We wanted to be part of a town which is “on the up”’

My name is Nigel Metham and I, together with my wife Stephanie, own and run Home Instead Senior Care Chesterfield.

Our business is based in the Tapton Innovation Centre and we provide quality care for older people in their own homes. The different types of support we provide enables our clients to continue living safely at home.

We have very different roles within the business with Stephanie being the registered care manager, ensuring all our clients care needs are met, and me being business director meaning I can focus on the operational running of the business. We currently care for 80 clients who receive quality, personalised care, delivered by our empathetic CAREGivers.

What’s your best memory of the town?

Although we are quite new to Chesterfield, we are in a great position to share our client’s memories. We particularly love hearing how the older business generation set up their businesses and how they did their networking.

What development do you think will make the biggest difference to the town?

The Waterside development will be spectacular and the work in the town centre will keep more people shopping in the town. The Peak Village will also bring many people to the town.

How would you describe Chesterfield to someone who has never visited?

Chesterfield has so many attractions, there is so much to do on your own door step. The planned major developments for the town, the strong business community and the friendly people make it the place to be.

What are the positives of running a business here?

Great people, both clients and CAREGivers, the beautiful scenery, and it is definitely an area “on the up”.

Who or what do you turn to in Chesterfield for business advice?

We find the local business community very helpful. If someone doesn’t have the answer, they know someone who has, that’s the power of networking groups.

Why did you choose to base your business here?

We had the choice of quite a few areas across the country as we are part of the Home Instead franchise. However, Chesterfield is a town with a positive future and we wanted to be part of that excitement and growth. At the time, we were living in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, but we are originally from Sheffield so it felt like “coming home”.

Who do you admire in the community?

We admire so many people, including many of the business leaders and councillors who constantly raise the profile of our town and are taking the town forward. We also admire the Dementia Action Alliance Group for raising the awareness of dementia in our community as well as the staff and volunteers at Ashgate Hospice.

What are the aspirations of your business?

Our shared aspiration in Chesterfield is to continue with our work, continue making a difference and continue bringing assurance to older people and their families that quality care is available.