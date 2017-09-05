Column: Collaboration with High Peak Borough Council pays off for firms

We all know that High Peak is a great place to live but, like everywhere, it’s maintaining a strong and evolving local economy that keeps the borough thriving by providing employment for residents.

One of our key priorities at the council is providing the right environment and support to enable our existing business to grow and thrive and for new businesses and investors to make the High Peak their location of choice.

And thanks to this ‘open for business’ approach and willingness to work with established companies, start-ups and entrepreneurs, we’re seeing some fantastic results across the borough with the latest economic review figures for Derbyshire revealing big declines in both youth and long-term unemployment in the High Peak.

This hasn’t happened by chance – our growth strategy sets out a clear vision for sustainable development over the next 15 years coupled with a determined commitment to regeneration.

But it’s the enthusiasm and willingness to meet challenges of our dedicated teams, who work in partnership with investors and businesses that is really making the difference - as two local and expanding businesses can testify.

Pennine Aggregates, a Buxton-based family company established in 1995, approached the council when the success of the company meant it needed more space and larger premises. Collaborative working both within the council and with partners such as East Midlands Chamber of Commerce and the D2N2 growth hub, has resulted in the company securing a new site in the town and funding to develop fit-for-purpose new premises.

And it’s not just me who recognises the value of collective working and a flexible approach. As company director Mark Dickinson said: “We were provided with the help we needed to not only apply for, but succeed in winning, valuable EU funding for our expansion project. This valuable assistance not only provided the business with a sustainable base to grow but also helped create many jobs and increased our purchasing with local suppliers.”

Prisma Colour is another local firm benefitting from working closely with the council having recently been supported in its successful grant bid for funding for a move to new premises and expansion of the business. It has now submitted a planning application for a new unit at Thornsett Industrial Estate which, if approved, will see the company bring together its operations from Stalybridge, Bredbury and Chisworth to a single site in the High Peak.

If you’re looking to expand your business, start a business, or for advice about grants and other funding sources please get in touch with the team at regeneration@highpeak.gov.uk