College students pamper factory workers

Factory workers were treated to an afternoon of pampering and relaxation.

Students from Buxton and Leek College’s beauty and therapy courses gave hand and foot massages to Nestlé Waters’ employees.

The event proved such a hit that the students have been invited back to run more sessions with different treatments. Peter Ward, general services manager for the site services partner Sodexo, said: “The students were a credit to the college. I’ve never had a massage before but I’d do it again, I felt so relaxed.”

Steph Hill, interim head of HR for Nestlé Waters UK, said: “Ensuring our people are happy and healthy is really important to us. Working with Buxton and Leek College enables us to extend our employee wellness programme whilst also providing local students the opportunity to learn and develop their skills.”

Amanda Garrington, operations coordinator for Hair, Beauty and Spa at The Dome said: “It’s fantastic to take our learners out into different organisations and see the benefits of their treatments. Employees reported back that they felt de-stressed, valued and privileged to grab some precious me time.”

The salons at both Buxton & Leek College are open throughout the week serviced by students offering a variety of treatments at subsidised prices. There is a commercial hair and beauty service by a fully qualified graduate team which operates during the holiday period and every Saturday. To book an appointment, call 01298 330334.