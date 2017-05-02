College campus hosts culinary competition

A college cooked up a day of culinary delights when it hosted a prestigious contest.

Buxton and Leek College hosted the annual Commis Chef competition following its win at last year’s event.

The event, organised by North West Branch Association Culinaire Francaise, saw entrants from eight further education colleges compete in the seven industry standard kitchens and fine dining restaurant at the college’s Buxton campus.

There were two parts to the contest. The pastry chefs had to prepare two portions of tarte aux citron and two hot chocolate soufflés.

The other competition tested the students’ ability to prepare two portions of haddock Monte Carlo and lamb cutlet reform.

Competition judge Terry Woolcock said: “The standard of the students and the hospitality shown by Buxton and Leek college were both fantastic.”

The students faced strict time limits and were scored across a number of areas including food preparation, presentation and taste. Every move was scrutinised by the judges both within the kitchen and front of house.

The Eric Walker trophy was awarded to Llandrillo College, who came first in the kitchen competition and Bury College, which took home the Dougie Simpson trophy in the pastry contest.

The Buxton campus will host an open day on Saturday, May 20, at which course information will be available. For more, see the college’s website www.blc.ac.uk