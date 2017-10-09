Collapsed elderly walker rescued from Derwent Valley

A 69-year-old man had to be carried down the Derwent Valley by Mountain Rescue.

Both Buxton and Edale’s Mountain Rescue Team’s were called out on Friday, October 6, to a man who had collapsed while out on a family walk.

The man from Lytham St Anns had started to feel unwell whilst walking in Hollin Clough, on the east side of the Derwent Valley, while with his family and became unable to continue.

A family member returned to Fairholmes Information Centre on the Derwent Reservoir, to raise the alarm.

The East Midlands Ambulance Service requested assistance from mountain rescue when they arrived.

Following treatment, the casualty was placed on a stretcher to be carried down to the ambulance waiting in the valley bottom.