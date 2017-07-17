Chesterfield man due in court after damaging police car in Bakewell

A man is due to appear at court charged with damaging a police car in Bakewell.

The incident took place between 11.15pm on Tuesday, July 11 and 12.20am on Wednesday, July 12 near to the police office on Granby Road. A door, door window and wing mirror were damaged.

John Bates, 33, of Clarence Road, Chesterfield was arrested on Wednesday, July 12 on suspicion of causing the damage.

He was questioned by officers and later charged with criminal damage.

Bates is due to appear before magistrates at Chesterfield Justice Centre on Thursday, July 20.