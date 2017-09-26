Chesterfield G&S Society on tour with Merrie England

Chesterfield Gilbert & Sullivan Society bring their touring production of Edward German’s operetta to Ashover and Bakewell.

Set in the period after the defeat of the Spanish Armada and during May Day celebrations, Merrie England tells a tale of the rivalry of Sir Walter Raleigh and the Earl of Essex for the affections and attentions of Queen Elizabeth I.

With stirring songs and music – including the well known “Yeomen of England”, “Oh Peaceful England” and “Dan Cupid hath a Garden” – with eight piece orchestra and Tudor costumes, this is an entertainment not to be missed.

Performances take place on Friday, October 6, at Ashover Parish Hall and Saturday, October 7, at Bakewell Medway Centre, both starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 and are available from the venues and at the door.