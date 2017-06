Two Year 11 Buxton Community School students were chauffeured to their final GCSE exam to celebrate achieving 100 per cent school attendance for the past five years.

Zoe Hunt-Golding and Sam Robinson were driven to the school in a Bentley car.

Head of Year Jackie Cruse said: “This is such a fantastic achievement. There is obviously a link between good attendance and success at school and they have taken every opportunity to achieve their goals.”