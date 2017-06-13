Chapel WW2 hero has street named after him

The legacy of a decorated Second World War hero will live on forever after having a street named after him.

Derek Eley was given a British Empire Medal by King George VI and now this different recognition makes him the first living person in the High Peak to have a road named after him.

The Chapel-en-le-Frith veteran was at the official launch of the new Rosebay estate, which has been built by Sneddon Homes, and features the new street, Eley Way.

Derek was called up to fight in September 1939 served in the Forrester’s Battalion and his military career took him to Palestine, Italy and Egypt.

The 99-year-old said: “I am proud and delighted that Seddon Homes named a road on its new development after me. It is a real honour and I hope that the people who purchase at Rosebay will be as happy as I have been, here in Chapel.”

Sales and marketing director at Seddon Homes, Denis Maddock said: “As a highly regarded person in the area for his services to our country, Seddon felt it was a fitting tribute and a great opportunity to commemorate Derek, by naming Eley Way.”