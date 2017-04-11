Chapel-en-le-Frith pupils show off talent with musical performance

Can a girl from Little Rock find happiness with a mature French planter she got to know one enchanted evening away from the military hospital where she is a nurse? Or should she just wash that man out of her hair?

Students and staff at Chapel-en-le-Frith High School excelled themselves in their recent production of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic musical South Pacific.

A cast and crew of 90 students performed to packed evening audiences and gave two well-received matinees to local primary schools.

A spokesman for the school said: “The enjoyment and engagement of everybody involved shone through, showcasing the talents of singers, musicians, actors and dancers alike.

“It was particularly inspiring to see students of all ages working together.”

There were many standout performances from the principals but the overall impression was of a strong, committed ensemble.

The spokesman added: “A live band accompanied the show throughout – an impressive achievement for any high school.

“The energy and enthusiasm of everyone was evident right from the opening number as audiences were transported to an island paradise.”

Congratulations was given to all those involved, including producers Steph Bramwell, Jayne Marling and Zoey Vickers as well as musical directors, Andrea Wright and Sarah Ledbury.