Chapel-en-le-Frith High School head hails ‘stunning’ GCSE results

Chapel-en-le-Frith High School has celebrated another set of outstanding GCSE results.

In the first year of the reformed maths and English GCSE qualifications, the school revealed its delight at maintaining its record of excellence.

GCSE results day at Chapel-en-le-Frith High School. Photos submitted.

Headteacher Simon Grieves said: “This is a year that has made everyone working in education uncertain and nervous about results and the government had warned us to expect turbulence.

“Looking at our results it is very clear that although the new GCSEs present students with a much higher level of challenge, those who have worked consistently hard have been rewarded with stunning results.

“We’ve got really strong performance across the board, for all subjects and while national data will not be released until later this year, we expect our student progress to remain well above the national average.”

Mr Grieves said it particularly pleasing to see a significant number of pupils achieve the new top grade of 9 in English and maths, which he described as “a really exceptional achievement”.

He added: “I am delighted that the hard work of students and staff, combined with the support of parents has paid off.

“Our students have done extremely well and we wish them every success with their chosen post-16 courses.”