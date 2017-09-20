Chapel cyclist’s charity ride to London and back

Cycling from Chapel-en-le-Frith to Westminster and back again was just a weekend’s work for one fundraiser.

Paul King completed the mammoth task of nearly 400 miles in under 40 hours to raise money for the Thomas Thyer Foundation.

He said: “My family have known Thomas and the Theyer family for many years and remember seeing him on many occasions running from Chapel to Whaley bridge when he first took up exercise. This bike ride was a superb way for me to support the foundation and the work that it is doing.”

Thomas, who had a passion for exercise, suffered from dyspraxia and attention deficit disorder. He died aged 18 in July 2013 after falling while running.

The Thomas Theyer Foundation is raising funds to help children with residential stays at White Hall Outdoor Education Centre, outside of Buxton.

Paul completed the journey on a recumbent highracer - a bike built for speed and distance riding but has the added bonus of comfort.

He said: “My friends calls it the bed bike. It uses different muscle than a standard bike which I’ve had to train to use over the last year.”

He left Chapel shortly after 3am on Saturday, September 9 and arrived in London at 5.15pm. After a meal, he was back on the road again and even had time to sleep in a bus shelter for a couple of hours before returning home at 1.15pm on the Sunday.

Paul added: “I wanted to challenge himself, this is the longest ride I have ever done and doing it for a well worthy cause motivated me to complete it.”

Paul has raised more than £750 so far.

Anyone who wishes to donate visits www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Paul-King-on-a-bike.