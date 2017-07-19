Chapel choir hit the right notes during ‘Italian job’ roadtrip

Have your say

Members of Chapel-en-le-Frith Male Voice Choir jetted off to Italy to perform in a prestigious choral festival at Alta Pusteria.

The 38 choristers and supporters were joined by choirs from around the world, singing in the shadows of the Dolomites mountains on the Italian-Austrian border.

All the choristers were in fine voice

Choir member John Goodchild said: “The day after we arrived we performed at a welcome ceremony, along with 26 other choirs, at an altitude of 2,275 metres.

“The main concert was at the famous Gustav Mahler Hall in Dobbiaco, which was packed with more than 500 people.

“The choir was well received and we departed the stage to a marvellous round of applause, which left many members visibly moved.”

The next evening concert was across the border in Sillian, Austria. The group sang with three choirs from Italy and Israel.

Singing in the shadows of the mountains in Italy

John said: “The closing days involved a procession of the 95 participating choirs and three local brass bands.

“The whole ensemble marched through the town, finishing with mass singing in the town square.”

The group received gifts from other choirs as well as invitations to perform in the USA and the Czech Republic.

John added that the event was a huge success.