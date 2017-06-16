Chapel carnival is going to Hollywood this year

More children than ever before are set to take part in this weekend’s Chapel-en-le-Frith Carnival celebrations.

A Hollywood-themed procession will take to the streets on Saturday afternoon, and organisers say the turnout should be good as a variety of community groups are involved this year.

Committee member Alison Young said: “This year 80 pupils from Chapel Primary School are taking part, which is an exceptional number.

“Normally we only have a handful so it is great to see so many people wanting to take part.”

The fun starts tomorrow (Friday) when the judging of the decorated shops, pubs and lampposts takes place.

In a change to previous years, the carnival parade will assemble at Federal Mogul car park rather than by the bypass.

Alison said: “It’s much safer doing it this way and it’s a throwback to how it used to be done years ago when the floats left from the car park.”

Joining the procession, which leaves at 1pm, will be firm favourites Chesterfield Musketeers, Anvil Street Drummers and Clipstone Silver Bird

Staff from Tesco in Whaley Bridge are also taking part.

For a second successive year, Charlotte Jodrell will be crowned as the carnival queen.

High Peak Borough councillor and Chapel-en-le-Frith parish councillor, Stewart Young , has been judging the floats since 1999.

He said: “I’m praying for good weather because good weather means more people turning out.

“The committee work so hard every year putting on the carnival that I want people to come out and support the schools, the clubs, and just have good day out.”

The parade will finish on Long Lane, where there will be a funfair suitable for all ages along with food stalls, games and entertainment.

Alison added: “There are a lot of new housing developments in the area and we want to invite everyone along to come and be part of their community.”