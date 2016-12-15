CENTENARY CELEBRATIONS: Share your Cub Scout memories with us in time for 100 year anniversary

It’s a movement known the world over and tomorrow Cub Scouting celebrates its centenary.

Thousands of youngsters have passed through the ranks over the years and we want to know our readers memories of their time in the Cub Scouts.

In January 1914, a pilot programme for younger boys named ‘Wolf Cubs or Junior Scouts’ was launched and 12 months later the section was 10,000 strong.

In June 1916 the first Cubmasters Conference was held and in October it was announced that the Wolf Cubs were to become part of the Boy Scout Association.

At the end of November the Wolf Cub handbook and magazine were published and on December 16, a launch was held at Caxton Hall, London.

And the rest, as they say is history.

Many of the skills the early Wolf Cubs were taught are still on the programme today, including first aid and helping around the home but there are many more too.

Present day members will be renewing their promises and marking the occasion with a whole host of activities and we want to hear from them too.

