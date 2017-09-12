Centenary celebrations for Chapel Male Voice Choir

A choir founded by ex-services men returning home from the First World War has been given a boost of £9,300 for its centenary celebrations.

Chapel Male Voice Choir, which was founded in 1918, has received the money from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) for its Combat To Choir project which focuses on life and music in the High Peak during and immediately after the war.

Choir chairman Geoff Read said “We’re absolutely delighted with the funding and very grateful to HLF for their support. We were created as a result of the conflict and are very proud of our beginnings.

“We felt it was very important for us to develop our knowledge of the war and the music which inspired our founders to get together and sing.

“We hope to create a long-lasting resource which will be useful to local people in the future. There are some wonderful stories already emerging, which we’re looking forward to sharing with the community.” The project will culminate in three concerts to be held in Chapel, New Mills and Glossop next year.

Alongside the concerts, the choir is developing an exhibition which will display artefacts, newspaper stories and pictures from the time, describing the reality of life in local communities as well as interviewing descendants of those who fought in the conflict.

Jonathan Platt, Head of HLF East Midlands, said: “Combat to Choir has a fascinating and uplifting story to tell.

“I am delighted that thanks to Lottery players we have been able to support this great project which offers a fantastic opportunity for people to find out more about the local impact of the First World War and the origins of their local choir. ”