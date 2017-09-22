Celebrate our fantastic county on Derbyshire Day

It’s Derbyshire Day today, a celebration of the fantastic county in which we live!

Jo Dilley, director of Marketing Peak District and Derbyshire, the area’s official tourist board, said: “Derbyshire is right at the heart of England and is an important element in our continuing efforts to promote the Peak District and the wider county as a world-class tourism destination.”

Red Deer stags in Chatsworth Park

WHAT DO YOU THINK? To let us know what’s the best thing about Derbyshire CLICK HERE

Jo added: “From its rich natural history and wide variety of landscapes to its wealth of historic houses and fascinating industrial heritage, it has a huge range of accommodation, attractions and activities to appeal to people from across the UK and all over the world.

“Our mission is to spread the word far and wide to potential visitors – whether they are planning a staycation or travelling here from further afield – so that more of them come to stay here and enjoy everything the area has to offer, spending money for the benefit of both the local and regional economy.”

DID YOU KNOW..?

Chestrfield's famous Crooked Spire

1. Derbyshire is in the centre of England and has a population of around 780,000. The population of Derbyshire is forecast to increase by ten per cent by 2039.

2. More than eight million people − a sixth of England’s population − live within 18 miles of the county border, mainly in the large cities of Sheffield, Manchester and Nottingham.

3. Chesterfield is Derbyshire’s largest town and is home to 104,000 people. Eight other main towns have populations of over 20,000.

4. At 2,087 feet, Kinder Scout is the highest point in the county. Trent Meadows, where the River Trent leaves Derbyshire, is its lowest point at 89 feet.

Butterley Reservoir

5. Barnes Wallis, who developed the world-famous bouncing bombs during the Second World War, was born in Ripley in 1887. Bouncing bomb crews carried out practice runs over Ladybower reservoir in the Upper Derwent Valley at the heart of the Peak National Park.

6. Kathleen Kennedy, sister of JFK, is buried in Edensor churchyard. She was married to the Duke of Devonshire’s elder brother.

7. The Peak District was the first national park to be established in the country in 1951.

8. In Jane Austen’s novel Pride and Prejudice, Pemberley – the country home of Fitzwilliam Darcy – is situated in Derbyshire. In that novel, Chatsworth House in Derbyshire is named as one of the estates Elizabeth Bennet visits before arriving at Pemberley. In the 2005 film adaptation of the novel, Chatsworth House itself represents Pemberley. In one scene, characters discuss visits to Matlock and Dovedale.

Bolsover Castle

9. Television comedy The League of Gentlemen – which is set to return to the BBC – is filmed in Hadfield near Glossop.

10. Ellen MacArthur, from Whatstandwell, made history in 1995 when she became the fastest woman to single-handedly circumnavigate the globe non-stop.