CCTV: Police want to speak to this woman in connection with thefts from elderly Buxton shoppers

Police have released an image of a woman they want to speak to about a series of thefts from elderly shoppers in Buxton.

An 83-year-old woman was in Aldi in Station Road between 10.30am and 10.45am on Monday, June 12 but when she got to the till she found her bag was missing from her trolley.

This theft is being linked to another at Waitrose in Spring Gardens at around 10.50am the same day when an 81-year-old woman had her bag taken from her trolley.

And between 11.15am and 11.40am on Monday, June 5, a 71-year-old woman was in Waitrose and she also found that her bag was missing when she got to the till. The bag had been hanging off the trolley.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Police Constable Simon Clarke on 101, quoting reference 17000246444.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the ‘Contact Us’ section of the police website at: www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.