CCTV APPEAL: Police release image following reported theft

Have your say

Police are keen to speak to this woman in connection with an alleged theft in Chapel-en-le-Frith.

They believe a purse to have been lifted from a shopping bag in the Aldi supermarket on Foresters Way between 12.30 and 1.15 in the afternoon on Saturday, August 5.

A number of contactless payments were subsequently made on the card.

If you recognise this woman, or have any information, please call PC Alex Clarke on 101 quoting reference number 17000334361.

Alternatively, send him a message online through the Contact Us page of the Derbyshire Police website at www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.