CCTV APPEAL: Hunt for two men after Bradwell alcohol shop theft

Police are re-appealing for witnesses who may have seen two thieves make off with alcohol from a shop in Bradwell.

The incident happened between 4.20pm and 4.40pm on Thursday, June 29. Two men have gone in to the Co-Operative Food store on Netherside, and allegedly taken a number of bottles of whiskey from the shelf and then left the store without paying for them.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “We are re-releasing releasing CCTV stills of two men in connection with some alcohol which was stolen from a shop in Bradwell, after it is believed they may live in the South Yorkshire area.”

Do you recognise the men in the images? If so, please call PC Linda Hancock on 101, quoting occurrence number 17*276501, or click here to send her a message.

