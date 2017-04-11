Cash support for Derbyshire Carers Association

A supermarket has shown support for a group that supports carers across the county and High Peak.

Waitrose presented a cheque for £443 to the Derbyshire Carers Association.

The association offers monthly meetings in an area local to Buxton to enable all carers to meet up for a drink and a chat.

It also raises funds to enable some well deserved treats to the people who care for their loved ones 24-hours a day.

The Carers Association try to do an activity each month, such as lunches and day trips to give carers the welcome break they need. More information can be found at www derbyshirecarers.co.uk.