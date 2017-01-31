Cash donation to improve Scout hut

Improvements can be made towards a Scout hut thanks to a cash donation from a councillor.

Fairfield councillor Caitlin Bisknell handed over a cheque for £1,000 to the 17th Fairfield Scouts.

The scout group, along with the cub and beaver packs, meets every week in the Scout Hut at the back of Top Shops and has been raising money to improve the building and its outside play area. The scout hut is also home to a childcare nursery during the day.

Caitlin said: “I am delighted that I have been able to use by Derbyshire County Council community leadership fund to help them to maintain and to extend the facilities.”