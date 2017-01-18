Cash boost to help High Peak domestic abuse survivors

A domestic abuse charity in the High Peak has been given £301,000 from the Big Lottery Fund to help support younger victims.

The three-year grant has been given to Crossroads Derbyshire which is the first charity in the country to operate an accommodation project supporting young women aged 16-24 and their children and the donation will fund the running costs of their refuge until 2020.

Pam Whittle, services manager of Crossroads Derbyshire said: “This grant is a tremendous boost for our service and a real testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff, volunteers and trustees since we launched the project in 2013.

“A grant like this really does make a difference to the support we can offer. It also recognises the bravery and determination of the young women we’ve supported, and how, with our help, they have managed to transform their lives.”

Crossroads Derbyshire is a voluntary organisation dedicated to helping women, men and children break free from domestic abuse. They offer a range of confidential support and advisory services to women, children and young people suffering the damaging effects of domestic abuse including a refuge for young women and children needing a safe place to go. For help or information visit crossroadsderbyshire.org