Care home given a glowing report

A care home for the elderly and disabled has been rated as ‘outstanding’ following a recent inspection.

Dystlegh Grange, on Jacksons Edge Road in Disley, provides accommodation and personal care for up to 40 people who have needs related to old age or physical disability.

The facility was inspected by the Care Quality Commission last year and the findings recently published, and it was noted Dystlegh Grange was good in three categories and outstanding in two.

An inspector said: “A positive culture was evident in the service where residents came first and staff knew and respected that it was their home.”

The home is located in Disley near to the local golf club and is set within landscaped gardens. It was once the nineteenth hole of the local golf club and since the early 1980s the building has been transformed through a programme of imaginative re-design and development.

The inspector said: “There was a positive culture within the service, the management team provided strong leadership and led by example.

“The registered manager had clear visions, values and enthusiasm about how they wished the service to be provided and these values were shared with the whole staff team. Individualised care was central to the home’s philosophy and staff demonstrated they understood and practiced this by talking to us about how they met people’s care and support needs.

“Staff spoke in a compassionate and caring way about the people they supported.”

The effectiveness of the service was rated as outstanding and the report stated people were supported by “motivated and well trained staff. Induction for new staff was reported to be “robust and appropriate” and all staff received effective supervision and support.

The report also highlighted the care home was outstanding at delivering a caring service and stated “kindness, respect and maintaining dignity were integral to the day-to-day practice of the service”.

The inspection looked at responsive the service was and rated it as good and the report said people received “individualised and personalised care which had been discussed and planned with them” and staff had a “thorough understanding of how people wanted to be supported”.

The care home’s service is well-led and the registered manager who was also the managing director of the company that provided the service.

The inspector said: “He provided strong leadership. The staff were confident they could raise any concerns and these would be addressed to ensure people had a good quality of life. There was a positive culture within the service and clear values that included involvement, compassion, dignity and respect.”