Car rolls into High Peak house

Four children have received medical examinations after a car rolled into a house in the High Peak.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service assisted Derbyshire Police today - Saturday, September 30 at around 1.30pm after a car rolled into a house on Lakeside, Hadfield.

A Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Four children were assessed for first aid and we made the car safe.”

Derbyshire Police has been contacted for more information.