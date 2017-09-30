Car rolls into High Peak house

Four children have received medical examinations after a car rolled into a house in the High Peak.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service assisted Derbyshire Police today - Saturday, September 30 at around 1.30pm after a car rolled into a house on Lakeside, Hadfield.
A Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Four children were assessed for first aid and we made the car safe.”
Derbyshire Police has been contacted for more information.
Almost Done!
Registering with Buxton Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.