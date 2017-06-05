Car rolled into a field after crash

Firefighters from Chapel-en-le-Frith were called to a crash after a car rolled into a field near the Cat and Fiddle in Wildboarclough.

At about 1pm yesterday (June 4) fire crews and police officers were called to the crash in Ankers Lane which involved a Blue Hyundai I10 which had come off the carriageway and rolled over before coming to rest in a field.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene to release the driver of the car who was trapped in the vehicle.

The 73-year-old man was then assessed at the scene by paramedics but did not require hospital treatment.