Cancer survivor’s fundraising ‘thank-you’ to Blythe House

A Chapel-en-le-Frith mum who battled breast cancer has raised £7,900 for the charities which have supported her, including Blythe House Hospice.

Gemma Ellis is pictured with her daughters Ruby and Scarlett at Blythe House, presenting Senior Nurse Claire Rimmer with a cheque for £2,500.

Gemma said: “Blythe House helped me through my illness, I can’t thank them enough for the care and support they have given me.”