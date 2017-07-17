Search

Cameras head out to 26 Derbyshire routes to catch speeding drivers

Stock picture.

Stock picture.

Mobile speed cameras are operating on the following Derbyshire roads until Sunday, July 23.

A6096 Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam

A6005 Derby Road, Long Eaton

A514 Osmaston Road, Derby

A6007 Shipley

A511 Swadlincote

A61 Derby Road, Chesterfield

A617 Chesterfield

Whaley Lane, Whaley Bridge

A6005 Derby Road, Spondon

Pennine Way, Chesterfield

Moor Lane, Dale Abbey

A632 Matlock to Chesterfield

Slack Lane, Heage

Kenilworth Ave, Derby

A5004 Buxton to Fernilee

A57 Snake Pass

A515 Buxton to Newhaven

Derby Road, Heanor

Manchester Road, Tintwistle

A623 Peak Forest

Moor Lane, Dale Abeey

Bowns Hill, Crich

High Holborn Road, Ripley

Main Road, Old Brampton

Lea Main Road, Lea

Mill Lane, Holloway