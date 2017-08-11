Call for dogs to be kept on leads in Chapel-en-le-Frith park

Dog owners are being reminded to keep their pets on leads in Chapel-en-le-Frith’s Memorial Park.

The request by Chapel-en-le-Frith Parish Council comes after it received complaints from park users concerning dogs being allowed to run loose, frightening young children.

Clerk to the council, Sue Stockdale, said: “Not all children are used to dogs in their everyday environment.

“So that the Memorial Park may be enjoyed by everyone, the parish council is asking all dog owners to keep their dogs on a lead in the park, as the by-law requires.”

The council said it was also concerned about potential health issues caused by an ‘irresponsible minority of owners’ who are not clearing up after their dogs in the Memorial Park and elsewhere in the town.

Sue added: “Make the park a place for all to enjoy by keeping your dog on a lead and by clearing up after it.”