Cadet role set up new future

An adult volunteer is beginning her teaching career and credits Derbyshire Army Cadet Force (ACF) as giving her a head start.

Taylor Webb, 23, from Buxton, is studying to teach history with Sheffield Hallam University, but she’s already well versed in organising young people thanks to four years looking after Army Cadets in north Derbyshire.

Having partaken in officer training and led both the Buxton and New Mills Detachments, she’s prepared for her first job as a history teacher after graduating this summer.

Taylor said: “I think volunteering has been a saviour for me in terms of helping me with my chosen career, especially with the officer training I’ve received through the cadets.

“As a result I’ve gained confidence in standing in front of kids and I’m more adept at being able to talk to them, engage them and keep them active and interested. It’s also taught me how to adapt to curveballs you’re not expecting when leading a group and the importance of being calm and collected.”

Taylor also says that the north of Derbyshire is a brilliant place to get involved with the cadets with the Peak District providing so many opportunities.

It’s particularly great for cadets taking part in The Duke of Edinburgh’s (DoE) Award which Taylor helps cadets with in Derbyshire. Last year over 150 cadets took part in the DoE programme from Derbyshire ACF.

Taylor added: “It’s a brilliant area for outdoor activities. With the DoE programme we’re able to put on hikes around Matlock, Cromford, the Hope Valley and Kinder Scout as well as kayaking at Carsington Water.

“It’s really rewarding to see the cadets taking part in these activities and seeing their development and confidence improving throughout their time as Army Cadets.

To find out more about volunteering in your area with the ACF call 01332 772025 or email em-der-ao1@rfca.mod.uk.