Buxton workers wear wacky wigs for sick children

Supermarket staff weren’t afraid to make themselves look silly to raise money for a children’s cancer charity.

Stoaff at Morrisons, in Bakewell Road, Buxton, raised £495.07 for CLIC Sargent by wearing wacky wiggs and headwear to work for a week and encouraging customers to donate their spare change to the charity.

The supermarket’s employees across the UK chose CLIC Sargent as their new charity partner in February and aim to raise £8 million for it over the next three years.

Some of the money raised will be used to expand its financial grants programme for families and young people in need, as well as its specialist nursing programme.