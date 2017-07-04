Buxton woman jailed for attacking police officer

A woman who assaulted a police officer is behind bars.

Elspeth Cheshire has been jailed for a total of 32 weeks for assaulting the constable - a crime she committed while serving a suspended sentence for a separate attack on another officer.

The 23-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault and causing criminal damage in Buxton on April 14.

While the officer tried to retain Cheshire, she kicked her in the leg, causing pain.

She was later charged with assaulting a man, causing criminal damage at a house in Holker Road and at the Spring Shopping Centre and assaulting a police officer.

Cheshire, of Holker Road, was sentenced at Chesterfield magistrates' court on June 23. The cases against her for criminal damage and assault were discontinued.

