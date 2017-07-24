Buxton woman charged after pensioners' handbags are stolen

A woman has been charged with three counts of theft following allegations that she took handbags from three pensioners in Buxton.

Lisa Baker, 38, of Cross Street, Fairfield, is due to appear at Chesterfield magistrates' court on Tuesday, August 1.

In June, Derbyshire Constabulary received reports that three elderly woman had been targeted while shopping in the town and officers launched an investigation.

Police said two women apparently had their bags taken on Monday, June 12.

An 83-year-old woman was in Aldi in Station Road between 10.30am and 10.45am. She got to the till and found her bag was missing from her trolley.

An 81-year-old woman was the victim of a similar incident while shopping in Waitrose in the Spring Shopping Centre at around 10.50am that day.

Between 11.15am and 11.40am on Monday, June 5, a 71-year-old woman was in Waitrose when her bag was allegedly stolen.