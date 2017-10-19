Buxton WI launch fundraising appeal for Christmas lights on The Slopes

Buxton WI want to light up The Slopes with Christmas lights - but needs your help.

The group wants to raise £500 to cover the cost of decorating The Avenue on The Slopes, from Turner’s Memorial to the town hall.

Ellen Woolliscroft, third right, the President of the Buxton WI, gees up her committee members for a big fundraising push to get Christmas lights for The Slopes.

On Saturday October 28, between 10am and noon, the WI will host a coffee morning at Hartington Gardens to kick-start the fundraising.

Club president Ellen Woolliscroft said: “We would love to see the town look and feel festive and we thought, what better way than more Christmas lights?”

The project ties in with the forthcoming centenary of the WI in Derbyshire, whereby each group has been asked to organise something which will benefit its local community. Last year, Buxton WI made 400 metres of festive bunting to decorate the town.

Ellen said: “We thought about Christmas and how Buxton is lacking nice decorations. It was something we all felt we wanted to change.”

The group does not have the funds to pay for the lights, so will be holding various fundraisers in the coming weeks,

Those attending the coffee morning will be treated to homemade cakes and a tombola. Ellen said: “£500 is our target, but whatever we raise will be spent on lights for the town. We are also looking for a volunteer who could spend a couple of hours putting the lights up for us when we have them.”