Buxton Well Dressing Festival funfair is open for business

The annual Buxton Well Dressing Festival fair is back in town!

The James Mellors funfair on the Market Place in Buxton was officially opened on Wednesday afternoon by newly-crowned Buxton Well Dressing Festival Queen Marie Cartledge.

Packed with rides and stalls, the fair will remain in place throughout the wells dressing week, including for Carnival Day on Saturday.

Here are the opening times of the funfair, as printed in the official carnival programme:

Wednesday / Thursday: 5pm - 10.30pm (children’s rides usually open from around 3.30pm)

Friday: 5pm - 11.30pm (children’s rides usually open from around 3.30pm)

Saturday: noon - 11.30pm

Sunday: 2pm - 9pm

Pick up a copy of the official Buxton Well Dressing Festival programme for ride discount vouchers. The programmes are available from selected local shops, priced £1.50.

For more information on the well dressing festival, visit www.buxtonwelldressing.co.uk.