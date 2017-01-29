Buxton teacher nears end of 4,750 mile charity run

A former Buxton teacher is entering the final stages of his mammoth 4,750 mile run across Europe for charity.

Aleks Kashefi began his journey in northern Norway back in August, and is expected to reach the southernmost point of Spain in Tarifa on February 18.

He is running approximately 50 kilometres every day to raise awareness and funds for the Stroke Association, the Thomas Theyer Foundation, and Mountain Rescue England and Wales.

Along the way, he has encountered freezing cold conditions, rough terrain, pouring rain, and slept outside most nights without a support team.

He has also benefitted from the great generosity of many strangers.

Aleks said: “Where these actions lead isn’t important, but the inspiration it may provide others to get outside, to have less and do more.

“Ordinary people can achieve extraordinary things.”

To read Aleks’ blog for details of his progress, visit barefootaleks.wordpress.com.

If you want to make a donation to his fundraising campaign, visit tinyurl.com/DonateRunEurope.