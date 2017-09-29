Buxton supermarket cashier braves the shave for kids cancer charity

A Buxton supermarket employee braved the shave to raise money for a children’s cancer charity.

Sue Booth, 55, a cashier at Morrisons, took part in CLIC Sargent’s ‘The Big Buzz’ on Saturday, September 23.

Sues hair was cut by fellow employee Kayleigh Ashmore.

By taking part in the head shave in aid of the supermarket’s chosen charity for the year, she has so far raised more than £1,000 and helped promote the good work it does for children and their families suffering from cancer.

She said: “I have the choice to shave my hair, whereas children who are living with cancer everyday don’t get to make that decision.”

In store, fancy dress, wigs and a raffle all helped to add a level of fun to a serious issue which reached out to young and old alike, even prompting a visit from High Peak MP Ruth George.

Surprised shoppers were also greeted by a man dressed in a banana suit, who was selling raffle tickets to raise additional money for the cancer charity.

Staff were looking silly for Sue.

The fundraising is ongoing, and anyone who would like to donate can call in at the Buxton Morrisons store on Bakewell Road or alternatively visit Sue’s Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/Sue-Booth-CLICSargent-sign-big-buzz-2017.