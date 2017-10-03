Buxton store workers hike up children’s charity funds

Three men who work at the same store in Buxton have trekked more than 26 kilometres to raise vital funds for a leading children’s charity.

Luke Hinchcliffe, Stephen Gould and Mathew Alexander hiked across the countryside of the Peak District to raise £275.80 for the NSPCC.

They all work for O2 and were inspired to help the charity which offers online safety advice to parents via a free helpline and at O2 stores across the country.

During an in-store session, NSPCC-trained ‘O2 Gurus’ explain how to set up parental controls on phones, tablets and PCs, as well as how to make devices safer for children to use.

Luke, an O2 Guru, said: “As a father of two myself, the charity and what it stands for are close to my heart, which is why I was so passionate about the hike.

“The hike actually started with one of the most arduous parts. But luckily, it turned out to be a beautiful day and a few kind colleagues were busy donating back home which motivated us climb to the top.

“There were parts where we thought we were going to struggle to complete the hike but we smashed it as a team and are proud of our accomplishment.”

NSPCC community fundraising manager, Claire Campbell, said: “It’s fantastic to see supporters raise so much for the NSPCC. The phenomenal effort and funds raised will help the NSPCC support vulnerable children across Derbyshire and the UK.”