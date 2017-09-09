Buxton Station volunteers on track to scoop national awards

The efforts of the Friends of Buxton Station (FoBS) have been rewarded after it was shortlisted for a national rail award.

The community group has been nominated in three categories at this year’s Association of Community Rail Partnerships (ACoRP) National Community Rail Awards.

David Carlisle, chairman of FoBS, explained: “We are so pleased to be shortlisted for the awards as we are immensely proud of our station.

“Fingers crossed we might win one.

“It is recognition not just for us, but for those who work with or support us – including D. B. Cargo, Arriva Rail North, Network Rail and the High Peak and Hope Valley Community Rail Partnership.”

FoBS has been shortlisted for one award recognising the involvement of young people, for a project with 1st Buxton Beaver Scouts.

They are also up for recognition in the permanent community art scheme, for the creation of three public art installations which run along the length of platform two.

These are a 3m by 2m ceramic mosaic of Buxton; a 25m-long mural of the town created by 15-year-old Carys Walter and a statue of a railway guard made by Buxton artist Andy Hill from salvaged scrap metal.

The ‘guard’ was named Joe by Alexei Sayle in memory of his dad, Joseph Henry, a lifelong railway guard.

The final category is the ‘It’s Your Station award, for the creation of an ambitious Japanese Garden in an area under the historic fanlight.

A spokesman for ACoRP said: “The awards, which are now in their 13th year, recognise the important but often unsung work carried out by community rail partnerships.”

The winners will be revealed at a gala dinner in October.